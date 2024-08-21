New Ashbourne deli signals town’s return to vibrant past

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transformation of one of Ashbourne’s most prominent buildings by a Derby firm of chartered surveyors has set the scene for a resurgence of the town’s fortunes.

Invise, of Sadler Bridge Studios, Derby, was commissioned earlier this year by Henfox Ltd to project manage an ongoing series of major refurbishments in the historic market town.

The most recently completed project was to oversee the creation of a new delicatessen business in a neglected landmark building on the corner of Victoria Square and St John Road.

The deli, which opened on July 31, has been named ‘Howell and Marsden’ as a nod to two notable local entrepreneurs John Howell and Thomas Marsden, whose grocery and wine merchant business traded nearby in Ashbourne for many years from as early as the 1860s.

The refurbished building on the corner of Victoria Square and St John Road in Ashbourne

Around £250k has been spent refurbishing the near-dilapidated, 1880 building that houses the aptly named new deli, taking particular consideration for it being in a conservation area.

Working alongside principal contractor Whitehead Commercial Interiors, of Sheffield, and interior designer Rachel McLane, Invise faced the challenges of replacing rotten timber and windows, plaster repairs, cast iron gutters and redecoration of the entire interior and exterior.

The careful removal of a large chimney breast running through the centre of the building has opened up the interior ground floor retail space, first floor deli kitchen and second floor offices and stores.

Nathan Lovett, associate director of Invise, which also acted as principal designer on the project, said: “Dealing with heritage projects like this always requires a lot of careful thought, particularly in terms of maintaining consistency with the conservation area and ensuring all works meet Building Control requirements.

Inside the newly refurbished building

“But there is invariably also an element of improvisation, as you never quite know what horrors may be uncovered in the process. It’s a part of my job that I really love.

“Fortunately, we are totally delighted with the final results at Howell and Marsden deli. The transformation is beautiful, both inside and out. I am sure this renewed addition to Ashbourne town centre will be hugely popular with locals and tourists alike.”

Despite its original age, the Howell and Marsden building is now fit to last for many generations to come, having been completely rewired, with the addition of fire alarm, emergency lighting, CCTV and intruder alarms, as well as a new central heating system.

As part of its project management role in the revitalisation of Ashbourne, Invise is involved in refurbishment of, or bringing back into use, of five historic buildings in and around the town.

These include the relocation of the Machine Inn to the former NatWest building on the junction of Church Street and Dig Street, and refurbishment of The Horns pub, in Victoria Square.

Other projects include the full refurbishment of a former menswear shop in St John Street, to become a new retail unit plus holiday lets.

For further information about Invise, visit www.inviseltd.co.uk