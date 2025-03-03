Neil Gore's "Behold Ye Ramblers" brings Derbyshire's right to roam history to Staffordshire village halls

'Behold Ye Ramblers' is a compelling new theatre show, which charts the beginnings of the struggle for the right to roam movement, which started in Derbyshire in the 1890s.

Written by and starring Neil Gore, this thought-provoking one man show blends storytelling, Music Hall songs, poetry, historical re-enactment and contemporary reflections, to bring to life the passionate individuals who defied restrictions and paved the way for the National Parks and public footpaths we cherish today.

The show is part of Live & Local’s Community Touring Scheme, which brings high quality live shows to rural communities across the Midlands.

Steve Wilson, Artist Engagement Officer for Live & Local says: “As debates around land access and environmental responsibility continue to unfold, Behold Ye Ramblers is more relevant than ever. This show not only revisits a landmark moment in our history but also asks critical questions about the future of public land rights in the UK, especially pertinent to rural communities where our network operates.”

Behold Ye Ramblers

One key figure in this movement, who is represented in the show, was George WB Ward, nicknamed the “Walking Class Hero”, a staunch advocate for public access to the countryside. Ward played a significant role in rallying support for the right to roam, tirelessly campaigning for working-class communities to have access to the natural landscapes surrounding them. His activism helped lay the foundation for modern land access laws and continues to inspire contemporary movements fighting for outdoor accessibility.

The play’s director Louise Townsend was keen to resurrect the past voices of ramblers and campaigners, saying:

“The production aims to reflect those changing times through the use of some hard-hitting songs from the time from such great writers as William Morris and Edward Carpenter, and projection of early photographic images of people at home, at work at play and campaigning for social, political and cultural change.”

The show will tour village halls across Live & Local’s network in Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Lincolnshire between March and April.

Behold Ye Ramblers

The details and Box Office information for the Staffordshire tour date is:

Fri 25th April, 7:30pm - Ashover Parish Hall, Staffordshire, Milken Lane, S45 0BA. Box Office: 01246 590005 or Ashover Parish Hall / Anna's Tuck Shop.

Behold Ye Ramblers offers audiences a unique opportunity to reflect on their own relationship with the land. Whether you’re an avid hiker, a history enthusiast or someone passionate about social justice, Behold Ye Ramblers promises to be an entertaining and thought-provoking experience.

For all tour stops visit liveandlocal.org.uk