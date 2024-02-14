Neil and Paula Haynes launch a weekly spiritual gathering in Stretton to explore the unseen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stretton, Alfreton – In a heartfelt venture to share their passion for spirituality and to offer support to those intrigued by the metaphysical world, local couple Neil and Paula Haynes have initiated a remarkable weekly event in Stretton Village Hall, named Kindred Spirit.

Aimed at opening the community's eyes to the wonders of the spiritual realm, these gatherings invite attendees to explore and experience the unknown through the guidance of gifted mediums.

Every Sunday evening, from 6.30pm to 8pm, the Haynes couple welcomes a new medium to demonstrate their unique abilities, offering messages of love, healing, and light. This initiative not only provides a platform for spiritual mediums to connect with the community but also creates an atmosphere of understanding and enlightenment.

Neil & Paula Haynes hosting their event The Kindred Spirit

Event Features

A new medium each week, showcasing a variety of spiritual talents and connections.

An entry fee of just £3, including complimentary tea and coffee, fostering a warm and friendly atmosphere.

An attendance of up to 65 people, promising an engaging and interactive experience.

A raffle draw with tickets available for £1, giving participants the chance to win exciting prizes.

With the event now fully booked with mediums every week until 2025, the Haynes couple are eager to welcome more individuals to join them in this spiritual journey. The success of the gatherings speaks to a growing interest in spirituality within the community, and the couple hopes to continue expanding this interest through their dedicated efforts.

Visit Us

Stretton Village Hall, Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton, DE55 6EW

Every Sunday, 6.30pm to 8pm.