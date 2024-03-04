NCHA launches new Shared Ownership show home with open day events in Belper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The three storey end-terraced, three-bedroom show home at Derwent Street in Belper boasts a contemporary kitchen and plenty of space both up and downstairs, with the perfect blend of traditional and modern living.

Sandra Price, Sales Negotiator at NCHA, said: “We look forward to opening the doors to the show home so that local people can experience an NCHA Shared Ownership home first-hand. I’d encourage anyone who is looking to get on the property ladder to join us and explore Shared Ownership.

“The events will take place on Wednesday 13 March, 3pm to 6pm and Saturday 16 March, 11am to 2pm. No appointment is necessary, just turn up!”

The show home has been carefully designed and brought to life by Claude Hooper Interiors.

It has a beautiful design scheme using an up-to-the-minute colour palette of natural hues and textures, sumptuous soft furnishings and stylish furniture choices, all designed to impress.

The first floor hosts a lounge, a family bathroom and the master bedroom, while outside boasts allocated car parking spaces and enclosed rear garden.

The top floor has two spacious bedrooms, including a dinosaur-themed children’s bedroom.

Derwent Street is within walking distance of Belper town centre with Derby just nine miles away. The development features a mixture of two and three-bedroom Shared Ownership properties, with a mixture of apartments and terraced homes available, perfect for couples and growing families alike.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 35 per cent and 75 per cent of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5 per cent and 10 per cent of the share and not the full amount.