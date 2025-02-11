National Tramway Museum triumphs with prestigious Heritage Railway Association Award

Crich Tramway Village, the home of the National Tramway Museum, is bursting with excitement as it proudly announces its latest accolade – the prestigious Heritage Railway Association Award 2025 for Diesel or Electric Locomotion!

The award, presented on Saturday 8th February in Gateshead, celebrates the breathtaking restoration of the magnificent London County Council (LCC) No. 1 tramcar, affectionately known as ‘Bluebird’.

This dazzling Art Deco tramcar, with its sleek lines and elegant design, is a true masterpiece of engineering and historical significance. The restoration project perfectly embodies the Tramway Museum’s mission to “share, inspire, and educate” through the fascinating story of tramways.

The momentous award was received by Graham Bennett, CEO of Crich Tramway Village, who was honoured to accept this recognition for the museum’s tireless dedication to preserving the past for future generations.

CEO of Crich Tramway Village, Graham Bennett accepts the Heritage Railway Award for Diesel or Electric Locomotion

A Labour of Love: Restoring ‘Bluebird’ to its Former Glory

The restoration of ‘Bluebird’ was made possible by the generous funding of the London County Council Tramways Trust (LCCTT), a registered charity committed to educating the public about the rich history and engineering marvels of tramways.

The journey to restore this striking tramcar began in June 2014, when it entered the Conservation Workshop at the National Tramway Museum. Over the following ten years, a passionate team of engineers, volunteers, and external specialists have meticulously worked to bring ‘Bluebird’ back to life, ensuring every detail remains true to its original design.

Ian Ross, Chair of the LCCTT and dedicated volunteer at Crich Tramway Village, expressed his admiration for the hard work and craftsmanship involved in the project:

London County Council No. 1 at dusk

“First launched in 1932, ‘Bluebird’ was designed to provide an unprecedented level of comfort for passengers and tram crews, rivalling the buses of the time. Although it remained a unique prototype, its legacy lives on through this exquisite restoration. The dedication, patience, and ingenuity of the museum’s team have been truly remarkable, and I am personally in awe of the skills they have demonstrated throughout this project.”

Kate Watts, Curator at Crich Tramway Village, echoed this enthusiasm:

“After a decade of meticulous restoration, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome ‘Bluebird’ back into service! This magnificent tramcar, with its Art Deco elegance and timeless charm, will undoubtedly be a highlight for our visitors. We can’t wait for you to step aboard and experience a true piece of history.”

As we prepare to open for the season in just one month’s time (Saturday 15th March 2025), we invite tram enthusiasts, history lovers, and families alike to come and experience the award-winning tramcar in all its glory. Take a ride on the beautifully restored ‘Bluebird’ and immerse yourself in a bygone era of style and sophistication.

HRA Annual Awards Winner

Nestled in the stunning countryside of Crich, Derbyshire, the National Tramway Museum is home to the UK’s largest collection of heritage trams, offering a truly unique and immersive experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in motion!