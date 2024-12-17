National Saturday Club for young creatives set to return for a third year

A free-to-attend club for young people in Derby and Derbyshire where they can learn new skills and meet fellow creative and artistic people is to be hosted by the University of Derby for a third consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Saturday Club network is aimed at 13-16-year-olds who have an interest in arts and creativity.

The Club offers young people a free opportunity to explore subjects they love, to build new skills, discover their talents, meet new people, and to explore future study and career possibilities. A highlight at the University of Derby previously was a dance masterclass led by world-class breaker Kid Karam, and members exhibiting their artwork at a national exhibition at Somerset House, in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Derby’s plans for 2025 include a drawing session with an artist who specialises in ‘Manga’ illustrations, a trip to a theatre show, a visit to Chatsworth House and a workshop on the Science of Superheroes as agents of change for society.

Team GB breaker Kid Karam (left) held a session for young people as part of the National Saturday Club, which returns for residents of the city and county in 2025.

Dr Rhiannon Jones, Associate Professor - Civic Practice and Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, leads the National Saturday Cub project.

She said: “As a civic organisation, the University of Derby is committed to playing its part in supporting the city and county’s local communities and the people within them.

“Collaboration and partnership working are critical to the setting up and running of our Saturday Club, which is to create opportunities for those with an interest in society, arts and creativity who are at a crucial stage in their learning journey, and who may feel that arts is not accessible to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to be leading the National Saturday Club project for a third year, and I am thankful to fantastic partners from Artcore UK, Baby People, Derby Theatre, DANCOP, Derby Book Festival, Derby City Council and the Widening Participation and Civic teams at the University of Derby.”

The National Saturday Club forms part of the University’s public engagement strategy and align with its goals as a civic institution. The first National Saturday Club session will take place on 25 January 2025.

Places are limited and applicants will need to book sessions beforehand.

Find out more about the Civic University Agreement.