National Memorial Arboretum unveils brand-new free Stick Man trail for families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire has launched a brand-new free Stick Man trail for families. The eagerly-awaited relaunched trail is available throughout the year and features five new carved and colourful wooden characters, that complement the visitor attraction’s popular existing Stick Man sculpture.

Inspired by Julia Donaldson’s classic children’s tale, the new mile-long trail follows the adventures of Stick Man as he tries to get home to his Family Tree, with younger visitors encouraged to complete activities exploring wildlife, nature, and the stories they encounter along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our original Stick Man trail has proven to be a huge family favourite, with thousands of visitors exploring the route since it opened in 2019,” explains Rachel Smith, Head of Participation and Learning at the National Memorial Arboretum. “This new trail is longer and more interactive than ever, featuring stunning woodcarvings that will really capture the imagination of our visitors as they follow Stick Man’s journey back to his Family Tree. Our team is ready to welcome thousands of Stick Man fans of all ages, to the Arboretum to embark on an exciting outdoor adventure.”

Visitors are tasked with helping Stick Man find his way home to the Family Tree

Visitors can pick up a free, self-led trail sheet upon arrival at the Arboretum by visiting the Welcome Desk. This new interactive activity is a permanent addition to the Nation’s year-round place to remember and can be enjoyed by visitors at all times of the year.

“At the National Memorial Arboretum, we share the incredible stories of those who have served and sacrificed for our country in many different ways, from the 400-plus memorials in the gardens and woodlands, to our changing exhibition and events programme,” explains Rachel.

“One of our key ambitions is to pass on this baton of remembrance to the next generation, and the Stick Man trail is a wonderful way to introduce young children and their families to the Arboretum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along the trail, they will also encounter some of these memorials and stories and, as their families grow, we look forward to welcoming them back to the Arboretum many times to explore more about our shared history.”

The Stick Man Trail at the National Memorial Arboretum is designed for children aged 3 years and up

In addition to the Stick Man trail, the Arboretum features two outdoor plays areas, a picnic area, and a selection of treats, drinks and hot meals in The Restaurant and Coffee Shop. Visitors are encouraged to book their visit in advance to guarantee entry and save on parking.