National Holocaust Museum in Laxton, Nottinghamshire, commemorates 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Meet Bob Norton, Holocaust Survivor, on Sunday 26th January 13:00-14:30. Photo: Bob as a child.

On 27th January 1945, the Russian army liberated the most notorious extermination camp in history: Auschwitz-Birkenau. 80 years later, we stand at a poignant and difficult moment. The National Holocaust Museum brings you a specially curated programme of exhibition, film and live speaker events to honour the last survivors of that unimaginable place and time. To remember the victims. But also to ask tough questions of ourselves today.

“You can’t forgive what happened, but the important thing is that we talk to each other and understand each other”, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch – cellist for the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz, survivor of the Holocaust, and star of The Commandant’s Shadow, as she welcomes Hans-Jurgen Höss (son of Rudolf Höss, an SS officer at Auschwitz), into her London sitting room as part of the filming. Showing at the museum on Sunday 19th January, the film is accompanied by live interview of Anita’s daughter, Maya Lasker-Wallfisch by Museum Director, Marc Cave.

In Soho, London, the museum launches a major new exhibition, ‘The Vicious Circle’, exploring the recurring delusion behind the anti-Jewish pogrom. A delusion that has inspired pogroms from ancient times in the Middle East to Kristallnacht in Europe to the pogrom of 7th October 2023. See beautiful images depicting the warmth and harmony of five Jewish communities that were decimated by pogroms. Open to the public from the 21st – 28th January, expert curators will be on hand to answer any questions.

A full day of remembrance will be held on the 26th of January. An expert curator talk, ‘For a better future?’, exploring treasured artefacts and Holocaust survivor testimony will start the day at 11:00. Later, great friend and Nottingham local, Bob Norton, shares his fascinating life story exemplifying everything that is so admirable about Holocaust survivors. Bob shares his views on anti-Jewish racism in the present and holds a brief discussion for any questions from the audience. Guests can immerse themselves in the museum’s permanent exhibitions before and after the talks. Bob will then close the day with a short memorial ceremony to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

For a better future? Exploring anti-Jewish racism before, during and after the Holocaust, join an expert curator talk on Sunday 26th January 11:00-12:00

The museum has also catered for audiences who are unable to attend in person, with a livestreamed survivor trilogy from John Fieldsend BEM, Janine Webber BEM and Hedi Argent MBE. Three utterly compelling testimonies from three utterly wonderful human beings. Each one a survivor of terrible events over 80 years ago. Each one an inspiration.

Outside of events, the museum’s educators are busy travelling across the country delivering learning programmes for Primary and Secondary schools, with the help of long-standing supporter and trustee of the museum, Martin Stern, who shares his incredibly story of survival as a child in the Holocaust, liberated from Theresienstadt in May 1945.

The museum hopes that their Holocaust Memorial Day programme offers powerful food for thought and encourages people to consider the following:

How did humankind allow hateful conspiracy theories to lead, century by century, to the unique horror of the industrialised, cross-border extermination now known as the Holocaust? How ready are we to acknowledge the very same conspiracy theories in our midst today? Where do we go from here?

Visit the museum’s website for more information and to book onto Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 events: www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on