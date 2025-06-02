Mystery door continues at Darley Dale

The question still remains at Darley Dale Methodist Church as work continues to improve/join both the church and community room.

All will be revealed ‘behind the door’ as work should be complete by 8th July with new roof complete, old kitchen gone ready for replacement, the hall Is being decorated and new doors hung.

Then it’s cleaning and sorting to be ready for the ‘CELEBRATION WEEKEND’ on 2-3rd August.

It’s going to be a ‘fun’ event with various stalls- craft, gift, plant and bric-a-brac, tombola and a bran tub - DONATIONS WELCOME please.

HELP NEEDED - with refreshments, stalls & children’s activities - if available please contact Monica on 01629 732935.