Music lovers enjoy two shows in one at Bakewell performance

Matlock G&S Singers are busy rehearsing their 2023 summer show, to be performed at the Medway Centre in Bakewell this summer.

By Linda HardyContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 08:40 BST

This year it’s ‘two shows in one,’ pairing Gilbert & Sullivan’s best-loved short operetta, ‘Trial By Jury’ with one of Sullivan’s least known - ‘The Zoo.’

'Trial by Jury' is one of the snappiest operettas by England’s famous musical duo. In it, sulky Angelina drags her cheating fiancé Edwin into court for ‘Breach of Promise of Marriage. There follows a comic war of dalliance and damages, cocking a snook at the British legal system, with tunes so catchy you’ll be humming them all the way home.

Perhaps inspired by London Zoo, which opened to the public in 1828, The Zoo is a comic gem not so often performed. It’s the story of two pairs of lovers, who meet at the animal attraction.

Matlock G&S SingersMatlock G&S Singers
The choir’s musical director Melanie Gilbert said: “If you don’t know G&S, these two one-act wonders are the ideal introduction. There’s no long-winded dialogue, they’re fast-paced, funny and full of sing-along moments. We’re even throwing in some Victorian music hall songs and pieces in between. So come along, bring your friends and enjoy a great musical medley.”

Matlock G&S Singers will be performing ‘The Zoo’ and ‘Trial By Jury’ at the Medway Centre, Bakewell, DE45 1DY, on Friday 16th June and on Saturday 17th June, at 7.30 pm.

Tickets are now on sale (tel Sue on 0780 750 3367) and will also be available at the door, priced £12.

