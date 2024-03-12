Music at Duffield presents: Sophie Rosa and Peter Liang

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Telemann ‘Gulliver’ Suite for 2 Violins

Bartok Selection from ’44 Duos for Two Violins’ sz.98

Peter Liang and Sophie Rosa

Leclair Sonata in E minor, op.3 no.5

Vivaldi Sonata in F major, RV70

Mozart Sonata in B flat Major K.378 (arr. for 2 violins)

Gardel Por Una Cabeza

Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia

Ticket prices:

Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com.

This concerts is at St. Alkmund's Church, Church Drive, Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA on Saturday 16 March. Doors will open at 7pm.