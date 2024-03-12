Music at Duffield presents: Sophie Rosa and Peter Liang

Sophie enjoys a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral leader. Peter, Sophie’s husband, also has a busy career as a guest leader, chamber musician, soloist and teacher throughout the country.
By Adrian PeggContributor
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

PROGRAMME

Telemann ‘Gulliver’ Suite for 2 Violins

Bartok Selection from ’44 Duos for Two Violins’ sz.98

Peter Liang and Sophie RosaPeter Liang and Sophie Rosa
Peter Liang and Sophie Rosa
Most Popular

Leclair Sonata in E minor, op.3 no.5

Vivaldi Sonata in F major, RV70

Mozart Sonata in B flat Major K.378 (arr. for 2 violins)

Gardel Por Una Cabeza

Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia

Ticket prices:

Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com.

This concerts is at St. Alkmund's Church, Church Drive, Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA on Saturday 16 March. Doors will open at 7pm.

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com.