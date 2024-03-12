Music at Duffield presents: Sophie Rosa and Peter Liang
Sophie enjoys a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral leader. Peter, Sophie’s husband, also has a busy career as a guest leader, chamber musician, soloist and teacher throughout the country.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
PROGRAMME
Telemann ‘Gulliver’ Suite for 2 Violins
Bartok Selection from ’44 Duos for Two Violins’ sz.98
Leclair Sonata in E minor, op.3 no.5
Vivaldi Sonata in F major, RV70
Mozart Sonata in B flat Major K.378 (arr. for 2 violins)
Gardel Por Una Cabeza
Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia
Ticket prices:
Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com.
This concerts is at St. Alkmund's Church, Church Drive, Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA on Saturday 16 March. Doors will open at 7pm.
For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com.