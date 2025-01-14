Music at Duffield presents: Manus Noble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Saturday 25 January 2025 at 7.30pm St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA

Manus Noble is one of the Europe's leading classical guitarists, known for his strong, unique sound, original compositions and varied recital programmes. Noble studied with Craig Ogden, Gary Ryan and Michael Lewin, graduating from the Royal College of Music with First Class Honours and the Royal Academy of Music with distinction.