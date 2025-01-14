Music at Duffield presents: Manus Noble
Saturday 25 January 2025 at 7.30pm St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA
Manus Noble is one of the Europe's leading classical guitarists, known for his strong, unique sound, original compositions and varied recital programmes. Noble studied with Craig Ogden, Gary Ryan and Michael Lewin, graduating from the Royal College of Music with First Class Honours and the Royal Academy of Music with distinction.
PROGRAMME:
- Lovelady Edie Suite
- Yocoh Sakura Theme and Variations
- Ryan Railroad
- Traditional Irish Galway Shawl
- Traditional Irish Van Diemen's Land
- American Folk Shenandoah
- American Folk Wayfaring Stranger
- Noble Improvisation
- Domeniconi Koyunbaba
Ticket prices:
Adult £19, Concession £18, Student £7
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com