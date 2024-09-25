Music at Duffield presents: Katherine Jenkinson and Friends
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PROGRAMME
Mozart String Quartet in G, K.156
Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Schubert String Quintet in C, D. 956
This concert is in memory of Margaret and Michael Mallender who left sizable legacies to both Music at Duffield and Derby Chamber Music.
Katherine will be joined by friends, Dominic Moore (Violin), Raja Holder (Violin), Ben Roskams (Viola), Nicholas Holland (Cello) and Benjamin Griffith (Double Bass).
The Elgar Cello Concerto has been transcribed by Carl Hindle (St. George's Chamber Orchestra for a small chamber ensemble and enables the work, originally for full orchestra, to be performed with the resources available to smaller societies. Katherine has made the first recording of this arrangement.
For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com
Ticket prices: Adult £19, Concession £18, Student £7
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.