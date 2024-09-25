Music at Duffield presents: Katherine Jenkinson and Friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first concert in the new Music at Duffield season will take place on Saturday 5th October 2024, starting at 7:30pm, in St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA. We will see Katherine, a local favourite, joined by friends, Dominic Moore (Violin), Raja Holder (Violin), Ben Roskams (Viola), Nicholas Holland (Cello) and Benjamin Griffith (Double Bass)

PROGRAMME

Mozart String Quartet in G, K.156

Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85

Schubert String Quintet in C, D. 956

This concert is in memory of Margaret and Michael Mallender who left sizable legacies to both Music at Duffield and Derby Chamber Music.

Katherine will be joined by friends, Dominic Moore (Violin), Raja Holder (Violin), Ben Roskams (Viola), Nicholas Holland (Cello) and Benjamin Griffith (Double Bass).

The Elgar Cello Concerto has been transcribed by Carl Hindle (St. George's Chamber Orchestra for a small chamber ensemble and enables the work, originally for full orchestra, to be performed with the resources available to smaller societies. Katherine has made the first recording of this arrangement.

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com

Ticket prices: Adult £19, Concession £18, Student £7

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com