Music at Duffield Presents: Granny’s Attic
With exceptional musicianship and boundless energy, Granny’s Attic are going from strength to strength. Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne (melodeon, anglo concertina, vocals), George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals) have honed their skills touring the UK and Europe since 2009. They are much loved by audiences up and down the country, with bookings everywhere from Cambridge Folk Festival to Cecil Sharp House. "Their high-octane take on English folk has brought a whole new audience to the genre." The Irish Times.
Ticket prices: Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8.
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com
For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com