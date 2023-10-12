News you can trust since 1855
Music at Duffield Presents: Granny’s Attic

On Saturday 18 November 2023 at 7.30pm in St Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA, Granny's Attic will perform traditional folk music from the British Isles.
By Adrian PeggContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
With exceptional musicianship and boundless energy, Granny’s Attic are going from strength to strength. Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne (melodeon, anglo concertina, vocals), George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals) have honed their skills touring the UK and Europe since 2009. They are much loved by audiences up and down the country, with bookings everywhere from Cambridge Folk Festival to Cecil Sharp House. "Their high-octane take on English folk has brought a whole new audience to the genre." The Irish Times.

Ticket prices: Adult £18, Concession £17, Student £8.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com

