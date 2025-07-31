Music at Duffield presents: Four Seasons by Candlelight – English String Ensemble
PROGRAMME
Bach Brandeburg Concert No.3 in G, BWV 1048
Mendelssohn Octet in Eb, Op. 20
Vivaldi Four Seasons by candlelight
The English String Ensemble is a recently formed group of string players based in the London area who have performed together on numerous occasions for Music Societies in the UK. Indeed, many of the players performed for Music at Duffield and Derby Chamber Music Society last season here at St Alkmund's Church.
This concert is presented in collaboration with Derby Chamber Music Society.
Ticket prices:
Adult £20, Concession £19, Student £8 (free if at school and accompanied by a paying adult)
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com
For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com