Music at Duffield presents: Ewan Millar (oboe) and Tomos Boyles (piano)
PROGRAMME
Musgrave – Dawn, Finzi - Interlude
Bach – Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen
Ravel – Sonatine arr. oboe and piano
ColeridgeTaylor - Deep River, Bach – Oboe Sonata in G minor
Fanny Mendelssohn – Schwanenlied & Gondellied
Boulanger - Elle était descendue au bas de la prairie
Robert Schumann – Wehmut from Liederkreis & Adagio and Allegro
In 2020 Ewan was in the Grand Final of the BBC Young Musician. He is an artist with both the Tillett Debut Scheme and Countess of Munster Recital Scheme. In 2025 Ewan won the Wind, Brass, Percussion final of the Royal Over-Seas League competition.
Ticket prices:
Adult £20, Concession £19, Student £8 (free if at school and accompanied by a paying adult)
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com
For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com