Music at Duffield presents: Ewan Millar (oboe) and Tomos Boyles (piano)

Tomos Boyles & Ewan Millarplaceholder image
Tomos Boyles & Ewan Millar
Saturday 15 November 2025 at 7.30pm in St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA.

PROGRAMME

Musgrave – Dawn, Finzi - Interlude

Bach – Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen

Ravel – Sonatine arr. oboe and piano

ColeridgeTaylor - Deep River, Bach – Oboe Sonata in G minor

Fanny Mendelssohn – Schwanenlied & Gondellied

Boulanger - Elle était descendue au bas de la prairie

Robert Schumann – Wehmut from Liederkreis & Adagio and Allegro

In 2020 Ewan was in the Grand Final of the BBC Young Musician. He is an artist with both the Tillett Debut Scheme and Countess of Munster Recital Scheme. In 2025 Ewan won the Wind, Brass, Percussion final of the Royal Over-Seas League competition.

Ticket prices:

Adult £20, Concession £19, Student £8 (free if at school and accompanied by a paying adult)

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com

