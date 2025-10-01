Music at Duffield presents: Ewan Millar (oboe) and Tomos Boyles (piano)

Tomos Boyles & Ewan Millar

Saturday 15 November 2025 at 7.30pm in St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PROGRAMME

Musgrave – Dawn, Finzi - Interlude

Bach – Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen

Ravel – Sonatine arr. oboe and piano

ColeridgeTaylor - Deep River, Bach – Oboe Sonata in G minor

Fanny Mendelssohn – Schwanenlied & Gondellied

Boulanger - Elle était descendue au bas de la prairie

Robert Schumann – Wehmut from Liederkreis & Adagio and Allegro

In 2020 Ewan was in the Grand Final of the BBC Young Musician. He is an artist with both the Tillett Debut Scheme and Countess of Munster Recital Scheme. In 2025 Ewan won the Wind, Brass, Percussion final of the Royal Over-Seas League competition.

Ticket prices:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult £20, Concession £19, Student £8 (free if at school and accompanied by a paying adult)

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com