Music at Duffield Presents: Baroque Alchemy

By Adrian Pegg
Contributor
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Saturday 5 April 2025 at 7.30pm, St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA

PROGRAMME

Bach Suite from the Goldberg Variations

Albinoni Adagio from Concerto in D minor

Baroque AlchemyBaroque Alchemy
Baroque Alchemy

Telemann Andante

Telemann Danse Rustique

Forqueray La Boisson

Mealli La Biancuccia,

Clarke Hypnosis

Albeniz Asturias

Piazzolla Café 1930

International recorder player and Red Priest frontman Piers Adams joins forces with multi-talented keyboardist Lyndy Mayle in this extraordinary 'electro-baroque fusion' duo. By replacing the familiar sound of the harpsichord with the universe of possibilities offered by modern-day keyboard technology Piers and Lyndy expand upon the dreams of composers of the past, re-imagining music from mediaeval and baroque masters to modern day tango and jazz.

Ticket prices:

Adult £19, Concession £18, Student £7

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com

For further details about Music at Duffield and future concerts please visit our website www.musicatduffield.com

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice