Music at Duffield Presents: Baroque Alchemy

Saturday 5 April 2025 at 7.30pm, St. Alkmund’s Church, Church Drive (off Makeney Road), Duffield, Derbyshire, DE56 4BA

International recorder player and Red Priest frontman Piers Adams joins forces with multi-talented keyboardist Lyndy Mayle in this extraordinary 'electro-baroque fusion' duo. By replacing the familiar sound of the harpsichord with the universe of possibilities offered by modern-day keyboard technology Piers and Lyndy expand upon the dreams of composers of the past, re-imagining music from mediaeval and baroque masters to modern day tango and jazz.