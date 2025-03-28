Music at Duffield Presents: Baroque Alchemy
PROGRAMME
Bach Suite from the Goldberg Variations
Albinoni Adagio from Concerto in D minor
Telemann Andante
Telemann Danse Rustique
Forqueray La Boisson
Mealli La Biancuccia,
Clarke Hypnosis
Albeniz Asturias
Piazzolla Café 1930
International recorder player and Red Priest frontman Piers Adams joins forces with multi-talented keyboardist Lyndy Mayle in this extraordinary 'electro-baroque fusion' duo. By replacing the familiar sound of the harpsichord with the universe of possibilities offered by modern-day keyboard technology Piers and Lyndy expand upon the dreams of composers of the past, re-imagining music from mediaeval and baroque masters to modern day tango and jazz.
Ticket prices:
Adult £19, Concession £18, Student £7
Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (Tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com
