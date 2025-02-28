'Much Ado' comes to Matlock
There will be live musicians on stage, as in Shakespeare’s day, but not a doublet and hose in sight! We hope this will be a production that the whole family can enjoy: there are reduced-price tickets (£5) for under-18s, while adult tickets are £12.50 each.
Performances take place at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on April 30th, May 1st, May 2nd and May 3rd, 2025. Tickets for all performances are available NOW via our website, www.hightorplayers.co.uk.
And, because we also want to engage people who may not have easy access to theatre, on Saturday May 3rd we are offering a free matinee performance for people with visible and non-visible disabilities, and people within the care community and their carers. Full details are on our website, including how to book seats for this special performance.
Back in 1937, the High Tor Players were established in Matlock.
Our name comes from our original rehearsal space: the High Tor Hotel on Dale Road. For eighty-eight years, we have entertained generations of families in Matlock and the surrounding towns and villages, with over a hundred plays.
During all that time, the Players have regularly performed Shakespeare, but our last complete Shakespeare play (‘Twelfth Night’) was performed twenty-five years ago.
So we decided it was time to return to the Bard on our 88th anniversary. We are performing Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, which the Players have never done before.
We do appreciate all the support we’ve had from audiences in and around Matlock for all these years; we hope you enjoy our latest production.