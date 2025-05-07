Morton Colliery 60th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

60th Anniversary of closure

24th May 1965, was the day the Colliery closed. The Colliery was open for 100 years, and was responsible for the expansion of the village.

On Saturday, 17th May, 2025, there will be an unveiling ceremony of the latest addition to the Colliery Memorial, a replica Old Colliery coal tub by Betty Roe, retired Parish Councillor. It’s very important we cherish our heritage and particularly the history of the Industrial Revolution, and the vital part that coal played.

And not to forget the early days of mining and the terrible conditions and risk to life that Miners endured, and this risk never left the industry. We must never forget the Miners who lost their lives in the Collieries.