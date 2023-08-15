Model Tram and Railway Exhibition returns to the National Tramway Museum

A total of 8 layouts will be present at the Exhibition which will include a new 51/4-inch gauge demonstration layout, built at the Museum, for the Robert Whetstone 1/8-scale model trams, which will be in operation for the public to view.

The National Tramway Museum is currently looking after a collection of model trams made by the late Robert Whetstone of Bromsgrove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The models are made to a very high standard and were often exhibited by Mr Whetstone at model engineering exhibitions.

Robert Whetstone 1/8 Scale Tram

Each model took up to three years and 3500 hours to build, and Whetstone would spend five evenings a week in his garage, producing the finely detailed replicas.

He worked in the transport industry as a coachbuilder and draughtsman at the Austin/British Leyland plant in Longbridge and used to travel to work on the Birmingham trams.

Normal museum entry charges apply and opening times are 10.00am to 5.30pm (last admissions 4pm) both days.