Midlands Air Ambulance charity to host Tatenhill airbase open day

Tatenhill Open Day

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire will give the public an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at its clinical operations on Sunday 22nd June 2025 at its free annual open day.

Every year, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity hosts open days at its three airbases across its six-county operating patch. The series of family-friendly events gives members of the public an exclusive insight into the charity’s lifesaving work and the chance to look around its state-of-the-art helicopters and critical care cars. Visitors to the open days also have the opportunity to meet the critical care clinicians that provide hospital-level treatment to some of the region’s most seriously ill and injured patients.

The Tatenhill airbasewill host the free to attend open day on Sunday 22nd June 2025 between 10am and 4pm. There is no need to pre-book and parking is free.

On the day there will be a host of family entertainment and fun attractions, as well as the opportunity to see how aircrew respond to real-life incidents including the charity’s interactive demonstration helicopter pod for children to explore. A variety of food and artisan stalls from local vendors will also be available.

Karen Baker, head of clinical operations for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our open days play a crucial role in helping raise awareness of the rapid response and lifesaving care our crew perform every day in the local area. The Tatenhill airbaseopen day is a wonderful opportunity for the local community to not only support our daily lifesaving missions but to also see the work we do first-hand.”

The charity will be holding a further open day later in the year at its Strensham airbase on the Gloucestershire / Worcestershire border on Sunday 17th August, 10am-4pm.

To learn more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s upcoming events in the local area, visit midlandsairambulance.com/events and follow the organisation on social media.