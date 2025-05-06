Mental Health Festival this May at Vicar Lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield are delighted to be hosting Mental Health Festival, ThinkFest!, again on Saturday, May 17 for the 5th year running.

Between 10am-3pm, there will be a variety of workshops and activities to support mental health and wellbeing alongside some incredible entertainment.

Store windows at Vicar Lane will be decorated with illustrations around community and mental health by local artist.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue team will also be paying a visit with one of their fire engines which has been wrapped in a Mental Health awareness focussed campaign.

This event is completely free of charge and there is no need to book. All ages are welcome.

Sarah Bowler, Tenant and Community Liaison Manager, Vicar Lane said, “We’re thrilled to invite ThinkFest! Back to Vicar Lane for the 5th year running. The festival is based around an important topic that everyone can relate to and learn about. We hope the local community will come down to support the event”.

Ellie Marie Scott, Event Organiser, ThinkFest! said, "We are so excited to be able to bring ThinkFest! back to Vicar Lane for Mental Health Awareness Week 2025. The national theme is all around community connection and I feel that is exactly what we have built up over the last 5 years. It's events like this that put mental health in the public eye, which overall will reduce the stigma around the topic. Even if you yourself have never suffered with any kind of poor mental health, I will guarantee you that you know someone who does. So we want to make sure that everyone knows what support is out there and how to access it!"

For further details please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/