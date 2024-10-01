Mental Elf returns to Elvaston Castle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Derbyshire Mind as they host their annual 5k family fun run this November to raise vital funds to support the work of Derbyshire Mind.

Derbyshire Mind is pleased to be hosting their second Mental Elf 5k family fun run later this year on the 24th of November at Elvaston Castle.

Mental Elf is a unique event that focuses on bringing people together, not only to fundraise but to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing locally. It promotes the benefits of physical activity, connecting with people and doing something to help others.

The event is open to everyone, and you can choose whether to walk, run or skip– it is open to all abilities and ages.

Mental Elf is the perfect way to mark the start of the festive season and will be full of festive cheer! As well as the run we will have other entertainment on the day, including Derby Rock Choir, a face painter, competitions, raffle and more.

Jenny Hotchkiss, CEO of Derbyshire Mind says.

“We're so excited to be bringing Mental Elf back to Elvaston Castle this year, last year was such a wonderful day, we can’t wait to do it all again. Mental Elf is not only a fantastic opportunity to boost your mental and physical health it also helps raise vital funds to support your local mental health charity, enabling us to support more people in our community with their mental health and wellbeing.”

To find out more information and sign up to the event visit Mental Elf 2024 - Derbyshire Mind