Meet the Holocaust Survivor: John Hajdu MBE

Wednesday 13th August - 13:00 - 14:30 - Come to The National Holocaust Museum to hear John Hajdu MBE share his testimony.

John Hajdu MBE was born in Budapest in 1937 into a Jewish family whose lives were upended by the Holocaust. As a child, he witnessed the rise of antisemitism, the deportation of his parents, and life in the Budapest Ghetto. Thanks to the bravery of his aunt, John narrowly escaped deportation and survived the war under terrifying conditions. His early life tells a powerful story of loss, courage and survival during one of history’s darkest periods.

After the war, John lived under Hungary’s Communist regime before fleeing during the 1956 uprising. He arrived in the UK as a refugee in 1957 with little more than hope for a new start. Despite the challenges, John built a successful life, working in hospitality and serving his local community.

The National Holocaust Museum has two permanent Museum exhibitions including our The Holocaust exhibition and, ‘The Journey’ which re-opened 2025 after a £2m upgrade supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Suitable for children aged 9+ The Journey traces the steps of a 10-year-old German Jewish boy on a journey from his happy childhood in 1938 Berlin, to a new life in England on a Kindertransport rescue train. The Museum also has beautiful memorial gardens and a coffeeshop serving light lunches and sweet treats.

Details

Admission costs - £10 adult, £9 concession, Children 8-16 £7.50, Family £30.

General admission tickets valid for one year of unlimited return visits.

Special event tickets an additional £5pp or £3.50 per child

Book now to join John Hajdu MBE Wednesday 13th August13:00 - 14:30

Summer 2025 full events schedule: https://www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on