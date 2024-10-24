Meadowhall unveils new Christmas circus as its annual festive parade returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall has revealed it will be welcoming free, must-see Christmas Circus performances to the centre this festive period.

For the first time ever, visitors can shop while being captivated by talented acrobats, skilful jugglers, and incredible aerialists soaring through the air in a festive display of dazzling costumes.

The spectacular family friendly, high flying acrobatic show promises to bring the magic of street-style theatre to Meadowhall, showcasing an impressive array of circus acts that will delight audiences of all ages.

Launching on Thursday 7th November, as the grand finale to Meadowhall’s popular annual Christmas Parade, the unique spectacle will then run every weekend until Christmas Eve, with ten-minute high octane performances taking place at The Avenue three times each day at 11am,1pm and 3pm.

Additional pop-up performances including jugglers, pointe and ribbon performers, hand balancers and clowning will take place throughout the weekends on the Oasis Upper Level, Lower Gallery, and Main Dome, at 12pm, 2pm and 3.45pm.

Meadowhall's Christmas Parade will return for its third consecutive year on Thursday 7th November, featuring special appearances from Santa Claus on his sleigh, along with a range of festive characters and retailer mascots.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to Meadowhall to create unforgettable memories and for a truly magical Christmas experience. In addition to shopping at our amazing range of retailers, guests can enjoy a variety of free, family-friendly festive activities throughout the holidays, including our must-see spectacular Christmas Circus. We’re all set to host our biggest Christmas celebrations yet, and we’re looking forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks.”

The Christmas Parade and Christmas Circus mark the beginning of Meadowhall's festivities with even more exciting events and experiences to be unveiled throughout November and December.

For more information on the centre’s upcoming Christmas festivities, please visit the Meadowhall website.