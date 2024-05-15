May the games begin this half term at Oxygen Derby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families can start the ultimate summer of sport early and benefit from big-time savings, this half term at Oxygen Derby

This May half-term, from the 27th to the 31st of May, families are invited to visit Oxygen Derby to play, jump, dance and join in with the big-time fun.

Home to over 80 interconnected trampolines, a cardio wall, soft play, and a mega-airbag, sky-high fun is guaranteed at Oxygen Derby even while the weather is still so unpredictable.

Guests can get more Activeplay for less this half-term with the Winners’ Pass, which grants the holder one hour of free jumping every weekday of the half-term holidays, for just £21.00.

Oxygen Derby

Oxygen Derby is jumping into the ultimate summer of sport early, by hosting challenges and contests throughout the half-term, to build anticipation ahead of the upcoming sporty season.

Eager jumpers should put their game faces on and get ready for relay races, evasion games and individual, confidence-yielding challenges. Lucky players are in with the chance of winning amazing prizes including a free birthday party or a three-month bounce pass. With the Winners’ Pass, jumpers can get rewarded for participation throughout the whole week!

Oxygen Derby is also hosting the High-Flying Holiday Club, from Monday 27th to Friday 31st of May, for parents looking for support with childcare over the break. The Holiday Club hero crew is ready for action and ready to host a full week of educational activities, aimed at increasing physical literacy and confidence, all with lunch and snacks provided.

Bookings for the High-Flying Holiday Club can be made online for one day or all five weekdays, which includes lunch and snacks, and costs, respectively, £38.00pp and £152.00pp.

Neon Nights with Oxygen Activeplay

For busy parents, Oxygen Derby offers a bolt-on option which includes breakfast and allows children to be booked in from as early as 8am, until 5pm, for only £6 extra. If booking for more than one child, parents can take advantage of a 10% sibling discount, or a 20% discount if children are booked in for the whole week.

To keep the good times rolling after the May half-term holidays and to celebrate the end of the first week back at school, families are invited to June’s Neon Night party at Oxygen Derby, on the 7th of June. Partygoers can expect a live DJ, disco lights, jumping, dancing, games and more!