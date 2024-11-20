Matlock Town Council’s Christmas lights switch on Parade
Matlock town council Christmas parade this weekend 23rd November biggest in Derbyshire
This weekend sees The town of Matlock putting on their Christmas lights.
There will be parade events happening through the afternoon until the lights are switched on at 5.30pm, where you will see Santa joining the parade on his motorbike, before meeting the children in the Grotto.
There will be music at the bandstand in the park all afternoon starting from 1pm and the actual Christmas light switch on is at 5.30 pm.