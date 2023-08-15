Matlock G&S Singers Seek New Members

Matlock G&S Singers, a friendly mixed voice group established over 25 years ago, is looking for new members to swell its ranks. The group, led by Melanie Gilbert and accompanied by top local pianist Chris Flint doesn't just sing Gilbert and Sullivan. Songs from the shows, carols folk songs-we've done all sorts. The emphasis is on having fun making music together.

Through the autumn we rehearse for a themed Christmas Concert-this year it is 'The Moon and Stars' which we shall perform in Matlock. From January to June we prepare for a performance in The Medway Centre, Bakewell. This does include Gilbert and Sullivan Music. Give us a call, come to a rehearsal, listen and have a chat to people with no obligation. An audition is not required to join. We meet on Friday evenings 7.30-9.30pm at All Saints Church Hall, Smedley Street, Matlock commencing on September 8th after our summer break. Anyone interested in finding out more is invited to phone our Musical Director Melanie Gilbert 01246 277698.