Matlock G&S Singers Christmas Concert

With the many issues that face the UK and the World there sometimes seems little to be joyful about at the moment.

So, when The Matlock G&S Singers were thinking about a theme for their Christmas concert this year they decided it would be nice to remind everyone, for an afternoon, of the hope, joy and happiness that Christmastime can bring.

The choir will be performing their Annual Christmas Concert “Spread a little Happiness” on Sunday, December 15 -2.30pm at The Lime Tree Centre, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ.

The concert will be conducted by the wonderful Melanie Gilbert and accompanied by the superb pianist Chris Flint, they will be singing seasonal, light-hearted, happy and joyful songs such as “We need a little Christmas”, “The Rhythm of Life” and of course “Spread a little Happiness”, as well as more traditional music such as “Drive the Cold Winter Away” and “The Ashwell Carol” amongst others, all of which are guaranteed to have you tapping your toes. There will be mince pies and tea/coffee served during the interval as well as a raffle.

The concert is held during the day to make it a little easier for those who prefer not to arrive and leave in the dark, the Lime Tree is a superb venue, with plenty of free parking behind, and it is fully accessible, warm and bright and dressed for Christmas.

Tickets are available on line from www.ticketsource.co.uk/matlockgands or from members of The Matlock G&S Singers or on the door….priced £10.

We hope to see you there to help us “Spread a little Happiness”.

p.s. If you would like to come and sing with Matlock G&S we would love to see you…we rehearse on a Friday evening 7.30-9.30pm All Saints Church hall, Smedley Street, Matlock.