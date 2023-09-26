Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diane Brown was a lifeguard at the New Bath Hotel Lido in Matlock Bath when she was diagnosed with blood cancer age 60.

Last September she was in an isolation unit in hospital going through a tandem bone marrow transplant, following on from chemotherapy to treat blood cancer. Her daughters Megan, 30 and Lily, 24 from Ashbourne, hosted a Macmillan coffee morning for her at the New Bath Hotel Lido, raising over £2,000.

This year, Diane is well and active and looking forward to hosting this year's coffee morning with the support of staff at the New Bath Hotel.

Thanks to the fantastic NHS treatment from the wonderful Haematology teams at Derby Royal and Nottingham City hospitals, Diane now has a good remission.

With the love and support of family and friends, lifeguards and swimmers at the New Bath Hotel Lido in Matlock Bath and Macmillan, she is gaining strength every day.

Diane got back into the water in March this year after nearly a year of being too unwell to swim.

Diane says 'I'm now swimming regularly in the remarkable spring water at the lido.'

The Macmillan Coffee Morning is being hosted all day from 9am to 5pm on Friday 29th September at the lido at the New Bath Hotel.

With promises of sumptuous cakes from star bakers amongst members of the lido, it's all set to be a great occasion.

Diane is very much looking forward to the fun of jumping in with a splash and then enjoying a big piece of cake.

Cake and coffee are available by donation. The raffle is £1. And it's £10 for a swim. Swims can be booked at www.newbathhotelandspa.com.

Donations can be made to Macmillan at http://www.justgiving.com/cm23054088.