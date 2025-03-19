Marlpool URC Theatre Company's Name That Tune Concert

The theme of the Spring concert is Name That Tune.

Marlpool URC Theatre Company are performing their Marlpool URC Theatre Company are performing their Name That Tune concert on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th April 2025.

The Name That Tune concert is full of songs with a name in their title, some old, some new, and some from the shows eg. Hello Dolly, Hey Jude and Prince Ali, all sung in four-part harmony.

The concert is Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th April, starting at 7:30pm at Marlpool URC Community Hall. Tickets are £8 and can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc or by calling our box office on 01773 712749.