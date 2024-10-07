Marlpool URC Theatre Company presents Shrek the Musical
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shrek the Musical is a hilarious, family-friendly show based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek. The show tells a tale of Shrek (John Ellis), an ogre and unlikely hero who is sent on a quest to rescue and deliver Princess Fiona (Olivia Bailey) to short-tempered Lord Farquad (Tom Bailey) who plans to marry the Princess to become King of Duloc. Shrek’s quest becomes more challenging when he is forced to become best friends with a wisecracking talkative ‘noble steed’ Donkey (Kayleigh Turner) and bring her along for the ride.
Watch the stage come alive with the animated digital scenery and the bright, young cast members who play the main 4 characters bring a real freshness and liveliness to the show!
Tickets are just £10 and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc or via Box Office 01332 986082
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.