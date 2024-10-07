Marlpool URC Theatre Company presents Shrek the Musical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marlpool URC Theatre Company are going off on a whirlwind adventure as they perform Shrek the Musical from Wednesday 23rd October to Saturday 26th October at 7:15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2:15pm at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall.

Shrek the Musical is a hilarious, family-friendly show based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek. The show tells a tale of Shrek (John Ellis), an ogre and unlikely hero who is sent on a quest to rescue and deliver Princess Fiona (Olivia Bailey) to short-tempered Lord Farquad (Tom Bailey) who plans to marry the Princess to become King of Duloc. Shrek’s quest becomes more challenging when he is forced to become best friends with a wisecracking talkative ‘noble steed’ Donkey (Kayleigh Turner) and bring her along for the ride.

Watch the stage come alive with the animated digital scenery and the bright, young cast members who play the main 4 characters bring a real freshness and liveliness to the show!

Tickets are just £10 and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc or via Box Office 01332 986082