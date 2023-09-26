Marlpool URC Theatre Company performs Betty Blue Eyes
They will be performing on Wednesday 25th October to Saturday 28th October 2023 at 7:15pm with a matinee on Saturday 28th October at 2:15pm, at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall.
This quirky and heart-warming musical is based on the 1984 film ‘A Private Function’ and original story by Alan Bennett and Malcolm Mowbray.The musical tells a story of post-war Britain where the people are fighting for ‘Fair Shares For All’.
With the upcoming marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the local officials are preparing a ‘Private Function’ and secretly rearing a pig (Betty) as the main event.
On the other end of the wealth divide, Gilbert Chilvers and his wife are fed up of being ‘nobodies’ and steal the pig for their own event, however things don’t quite go as expected with a few twists and turns, a swine romance and a nutty Mother Dear!
The audience will fall in love with Betty the Pig, a puppet controlled by Grace Hollingsworth. Gilbert Chilvers, a simple chiropodist is played by Tony Wain, and his wife Joyce Chilvers, is played by Sarah Evans.
Tony has been with the company since the beginning, and Sarah has been performing with the company for over 30 years.
Tickets are just £10.00 and can be purchase via the Box Office (01332 986082) or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/murctc.