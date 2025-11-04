Mark Harrison Band at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway on Sunday November 23rd, 7.30pm

Mark Harrison

Immerse yourself in the Mark Harrison Band's unique fusion of roots, folk, and blues. With virtuoso guitarist Mark Harrison, and the dynamic rhythm section of Charles Benfield and Ben Welburn, this show promises unforgettable performances and captivating storytelling. A night of pure musical magic awaits!

Step into a world where roots, folk, and blues collide in a mesmerizing blend of music that promises to ignite your senses and leave you wanting more.

Mark Harrison is a virtuoso guitarist whose fingerpicking and slide style are nothing short of extraordinary. Joined by the incomparable Charles Benfield on double bass and the dynamic Ben Welburn on drums and percussion, this trio creates a rhythm section that defies convention and captivates audiences wherever they go.

With a wealth of experience gracing top theatres, arts centres, and festivals across the nation, the Mark Harrison Band is renowned for delivering unforgettable performances. Their eight critically acclaimed albums have garnered widespread acclaim, receiving airplay and rave reviews from music aficionados worldwide.

Mark Harrison Band at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall

But it's not just about the music—it's about the stories woven into each song. From the origins of melodies to the soulful depths of the blues, Mark Harrison's introductions add a layer of humour and thought-provoking insight that enriches every performance.

Filled with infectious melodies and lyrics that resonate with audiences of all ages, this show promises something for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned fan or simply looking for a night of entertainment, the Mark Harrison Band guarantees an evening of pure musical magic that will leave you uplifted and inspired.

