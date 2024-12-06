Manor Farm Park & Woodlands has transformed into a winter paradise this Christmas

Cherished Memories

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, Nottinghamshire's best kept secret for a family day out, has been transformed into a winter paradise this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attraction, situated in East Leake, Near Loughborough, has created a magical Woodland Wonderland experience for families of all ages, complete with dazzling lights, delightful décor, and memorable encounters with Santa Claus. Woodland Wonderland is a place where the magic of the season comes alive. Families can wander through beautifully decorated trails, savour seasonal treats, and engage in a variety of holiday activities designed to delight both young adventurers and the young at heart. Children can enjoy close encounters with friendly farm animals, adding a touch of nature's charm to the festivities.

Woodland Wonderland costs £12.95 for adults and children aged 2- 16 and £2 for children under 2. Babes in arms are free. Tickets are available to book on weekends from December 7 as well as Monday December 16 and Tuesday December 17, Friday December 20, Monday December 23 and Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get your tickets, go to www.manorfarm.info/events/christmas-woodland-wonderland

Grand Opening

Families can also book a Twilight Festive Visit (adults: £14.50, children: £25) from 5pm to 7:30pm from Monday December 9th to Friday December 13th.

Children will love:

Feeding the reindeer. Writing a letter to Santa.Visiting Santa* in his Grotto.Icing gingerbread.Making a Christmas Squishy. Playing in the indoor playbarn.Enjoying a festive buffet in the Laughing Donkey Cafe.

To book, go to www.manorfarm.info/events/twilight-festive-fun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Times

Woodland Wonderland was officially opened by Mr. Andrew Brown, the Mayor of Rushcliffe, with Mr. Richard Butler, Chairman of the Nottinghamshire County Council.

Mayor Brown said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the owners of Manor Farm Park & Woodlands for their unwavering commitment to preserving our natural heritage, which encompasses a love of all wildlife to enhance our community”.

“The beauty and accessibility of this Farm Park and its serene woodlands offers a sanctuary for members and visitors alike. On behalf of the entire community, I extend my heartfelt thanks for the remarkable efforts and enduring dedication to making Manor Farm Park & Woodlands a vibrant, healthy, and connected place for us all.”

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands General Manager Jordan St Germain said: “As Nottinghamshire's best kept secret, our enchanting park offers something special for everyone. This holiday season, Woodland Wonderland is where festive joy meets the natural beauty of the outdoors. We have created it in the hope that it will spread joy, inspire wonder, and create cherished family traditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roasting Marshmallows On An Open Fire

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is the perfect destination for young families. Situated in more than 25 acres of countryside on the Nottinghamshire/Leicestershire border, and just 10 minutes from the M1 motorway, it has more than 20 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover.

Introduce your children to their favourite animals, then let their imaginations run wild in the woodlands, maize maze (usually available July to October) and play areas.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement. The park provides a range of activities and events that cater to families and nature enthusiasts alike. From seasonal attractions to educational programs, it offers a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.

For more information, please visit Manor Farm Park & Woodlands' website www.manorfarm.info or telephone 01509 852 525.