Manor Farm Park & Woodlands encourages fun and friendship with new 'Toddler Together Time'

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, the best kept secret for a family day out, is launching a new Toddler Together Time initiative to encourage children and their adults to have fun and build new friendships.

The attraction, situated in East Leake, on the border of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, is launching the sessions on January 20, promising a day filled with enchanting activities and unforgettable memories every Monday and Friday during term time, at what is Nottinghamshire’s largest indoor adventure play centre..

Toddler Together Time sessions are being run by a dedicated children's team, which has extensive experience with Scouting and educational groups and overseen by an Educational Officer who was part of the Nottinghamshire Scouts team when they received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the MBE for volunteer groups – in 2022.

It will include:

Craft or Messy Play: Watch as their imaginations soar and their masterpieces come to life!Storytime: With storytellers who will spark curiosity and wonder.Animal Encounters: Meet and greet the adorable animals, from fluffy bunnies to friendly goats, which delight and educate young minds.

There will be two Toddler Together Time sessions each day, at 10:30am and 1pm, with admission costing £7.95 for adults and children aged two and over and £2.50 for children under two.

Tickets include entry to Manor Farm Park & Woodlands for the entire day, so visitors can explore and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands General Manager Jordan St Germain said: “We believe in the power of community and so Toddler Together Time is not just about fun activities, it's about creating lifelong friendships.

“Children will have the opportunity to play and learn together, forming bonds that could last a lifetime. Parents and caregivers can also share experiences and build a supportive network.

“We want to create a welcoming and vibrant community for families, where both children and adults can connect, learn, and grow together and Suzanne’s work with children, particularly in the Scouts movement, makes her the ideal person to help us achieve that.”

For further information and to book tickets for Toddler Together Time, contact: Manor Farm Park & Woodlands East Leake LE12 6LU www.manorfarm.info 01509 852 525