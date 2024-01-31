Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mudeka tells the remarkable story of the woman who became known as Mama Afrika, charting her rise from the townships of South Africa to global star, forced into exile for her stand against apartheid and marginalised for championing Black rights.

Told in four acts that define critical stages of Makeba’s life, Mama Afrika chronicles the seismic personal and political events that came to shape the famous music and voice. With her intimate knowledge of singing in many languages including Swahili, Xhosa, Sothu and Zulu, Anna Mudeka’s solo performance navigates an epic story through well known songs, including Mbube, Pata Pata and Soweto Blues.

From a rising star exploding onto the international stage, introducing western audiences to African music, we follow the story after the Sharpeville massacre sparks a political awakening and uncompromising stance against apartheid leading to Miriam Makeba’s exile in the United States.

Shunned by the American establishment for aligning with the civil rights movement and marrying a Black Panther Party leader, Stokely Carmichael, we find Makeba displaced in Guinea.

Her renaissance follows as Mama Afrika. Celebrated for championing the Pan African cause and welcomed back to South Africa in the 1990s where, together with the release of Nelson Mandela, her music continues to heal the soul of her homeland.

Anna explains: “Dr Miriam Makeba’s empowerment and pride in the African Woman inspired many generations to follow their dreams and passion including myself, her spirit still lives on through the gift of song. It’s a real honour and privilege to celebrate Mama Afrika’s voice.

“My musical and theatrical biography of Miriam Makeba’s life not only pays tribute to one of the most iconic women in the twentieth century - it is also a deeply personal reflection of what an inspirational role model she continues to be for young African women determined to shape their own destinies and identities.

“I’m proud and excited to be able to bring this show to people around Britain as we mark three decades since the official end of South African apartheid, and to inspire and educate audiences about this incredible woman.”

Produced for family audiences, this story is one that deserves to be shared with younger generations. Mama Afrika stays true to the ancestral traditions from which Makeba’s extraordinarily rich repertoire was born.

Mama Afrika was first developed to mark what would have been Makeba’s 90th birthday on 4th March 2022; the performer and activist died on 9th November 2008.

Mama Afrika is conceived and performed by Anna Mudeka and scripted by Zimbabwean writer Tomas Lutuli Brickhill. Featuring a global production team including musical direction and special sound effects by John Vigar at Tontena Music (UK), song backing tracks recorded by multi-instrumentalist Ziva Guveya (Zimbabwe), direction by Tonia Daley-Campbell (Jamaica), lighting design by Carmen Wright (Jamaica), voice coach Yusef Legwabe (South Africa), and costume design Edith KaNgwenya (Zimbabwe). The show is produced by Arts La’Olam.

Mama Afrika has been made possible through funding from The Arts Council of England and is supported by The Miriam Makeba Foundation and Norwich Theatre.

Run time: 120 minutes including interval.

Tour dates:

February

Thursday 1st

The Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

Friday 2nd

Hull Truck Theatre, Hull

Thursday 22nd

Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Cardiff

March

Friday 1st

Wells Maltings, Wells Next The Sea

Saturday 2nd

The Cut, Halesworth

Thursday 14th

Roxy Upstairs, Edinburgh

Sunday 17th

Soul On Ice at Richmix London

April

Thursday 18th

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

May

Friday 3rd

St Georges Theatre, Great Yarmouth

Saturday 4th

Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

Saturday 11th

Singing with the Nightingales, Sussex

Friday 17th

Storyhouse, Chester

Saturday 18th

Celebrating Sanctuary at Mac, Birmingham

Thursday 30th

Derby Theatre, Derby

Friday 31st

Westacre Theatre, King’s

Westacre Theatre, King’s Lynn

June

Saturday 1st