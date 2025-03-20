Magnificent stately home on county borders invites visitors to “spring into Easter” with Open House and Gardens celebrations

Harlaxton Manor will welcome guests on Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

An architectural marvel near the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders is inviting visitors to spend Easter steeped in history and scenic grandeur, as its doors open for a spectacular seasonal celebration.

Taking place over the April Bank Holiday weekend (18th-19th April), the Harlaxton Manor Spring Open House offers a rare opportunity to explore one of Britain’s most breathtaking historic estates while enjoying a host of family-friendly activities.

The Grade I listed landmark, nestled in the Lincolnshire countryside, will welcome visitors to experience its magnificent house and gardens in all their springtime splendour on Friday 18th (Good Friday) and Saturday 19th April.

Harlaxton Manor as viewed from the formal gardens

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said: "Join us at Harlaxton Manor and spring into Easter with a truly special experience. From exploring the majestic intricacies of this storied house to enjoying lively family activities, there’s truly something for everyone to discover. We can’t wait to welcome you and share the magic of Harlaxton this spring as the historic gardens burst into bloom."

From an immersive Easter egg hunt led by Harlaxton’s very own Gregory Goose and Friends to traditional garden games and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Young visitors can unleash their creativity in the Children’s Drawing Room, while families can take in the stunning surroundings at one of the estate’s picnic benches. The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances throughout the weekend, so guests are reminded to keep their eyes peeled!

Visitors will have the chance to step inside Harlaxton’s exquisite interior and learn about the manor’s fascinating history, meeting the students and staff who call it home. A selection of hot and cold refreshments, including snacks and ice cream, will be available for purchase.

Advance booking is recommended, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase upon arrival at the Manor’s main entrance. Due to the historic nature of the building and gardens, accessibility is limited. Complimentary parking is available, including designated disabled parking, and only guide dogs are permitted on-site.

The Grade I listed Harlaxton Manor

Tickets to the Spring Open House at Harlaxton Manor start from just £8.50. Entry is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £13 for concessions, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40, under 2s are free. Advance booking is recommended, although a limited number of tickets will be available on the day.

For those enchanted by the beauty of the historic estate, Harlaxton Manor will also host its highly anticipated Bluebell Woodland Walk in early May (dates to be confirmed). Visitors can enjoy a stunning walk through the estate’s expansive woodland, in which thousands of bluebells transform the landscape into a breathtaking sea of purple.

Harlaxton Manor, located near Grantham in rural Lincolnshire, is a dramatic and unforgettable country house set within 300 acres of parkland and gardens. Constructed in 1831, it combines Jacobean, Elizabethan, and Baroque styles to create a truly awe-inspiring historic estate. Conservation, sustainability, learning, and internationalism are at the heart of Harlaxton Manor’s identity. As well as being open to visitors and serving as a spectacular wedding and events venue, Harlaxton Manor is an overseas college of the University of Evansville, Indiana, where students learn and study in an inspirational setting.

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000.