Love Sadler Gate promises blooming good time at Spring Market

The market will stretch from the top of Sadler Gate down to Electric Daisy, offering a delightful mix of shopping, food and drink, entertainment and children’s activities.

Visitors can explore the fantastic offerings of Sadler Gate's independent businesses, as well as browsing more than 30 local artisan stalls bursting with spring treats, from unique crafts, delicious baked goods and more.

Paul Hurst, chair of the Love Sadler Gate group and owner of The Old Bell Hotel, said: “The Spring Market will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase our wonderful independent businesses and local artisans.

Save the date for Sadler Gate Spring Market.

“It will bring a fresh visual presence to the street while offering a fun-filled day out for the whole family.”

Love Sadler Gate is a community group passionate about promoting and celebrating the unique character of Sadler Gate, Derby. They work to bring people together to enjoy the many independent businesses and the vibrant atmosphere that Sadler Gate has to offer.

This is the group’s second event following the hugely successful Night Market last November which attracted thousands to the much-loved street.

Lorraine Gwinnutt from 5 Elements Jewellery is one of the many artisan stallholders who will be at the market,

She said: “I just loved the atmosphere and vibrancy of the Night Market and can’t wait to be a part of the spring market. I think it is a real boost to Derby to have such a quality event in the city centre”