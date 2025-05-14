Loundsley Green gears up for Big Day Out with exciting open community event

Free Food, Prizes to be won, Wellbeing Support and Advice, Local Public Services, Hobby and Community group information – All on Your Doorstep!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loundsley Green is set to be buzzing with activity on Wednesday, June 11 as the long-awaited Open Community event takes over the Loundsley Green Community Centre from 10am to 2:30pm — and you’re invited!

This exciting event is a collaboration between Chesterfield Foodbank, Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, and the Loundsley Green Community Trust — all coming together to create a day full of support, community connection, and practical help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re looking for advice, general and crisis support, financial guidance, or simply want to join a group, meet people and find out what’s happening locally, this completely free event is not to be missed.

No need to book! See you there!

There will be a host of local organisations offering everything from wellbeing, hobby and activity groups to financial and crisis support services, helping residents access vital resources and feel more connected and supported. It’s part of a collective effort to tackle loneliness and isolation in the community — and to make sure no one feels left behind.

Thirty diverse stalls, free food, a raffle prize draw, and freebies galore. There's no need to book — just come along, enjoy the day, and find the support you need in a friendly, welcoming environment.

“This is about opening doors — to new people, new relationships, and new possibilities,” say the organisers. “We want everyone in the community to find out about the amazing support network in Chesterfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So mark your calendar, bring a friend or neighbour, and help spread the word — Loundsley Green is the place to be this June!

Open Community Event

Open Community Event

Date: Wednesday, June 11

Time: 10:00am – 2:30pm

Where: Loundsley Green Community Centre, Cuttholme Road

Cost: Absolutely free!

Organised by: Chesterfield Foodbank, Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council & Loundsley Green Community Trust

Let’s celebrate community spirit — and bring help, hope and connection right to your doorstep.