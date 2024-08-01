Longshaw Sheepdog Trials enjoys legal backing for second consecutive year
Widely seen as the oldest continuous sheepdog trials in England, Longshaw Sheepdog Trails are set to take place on August 29th, 30th, and 31st on picturesque Longshaw Pastures, near Grindleford. This prestigious event has only been interrupted by the two world wars and the 2001 foot-and-mouth outbreak.
Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: "We are delighted to continue our support for the Longshaw Sheepdog Trials, an event deeply rooted in the Hope Valley community. As a family firm, we are committed to engaging with and supporting local traditions, and this sponsorship aligns perfectly with our values."
The first Longshaw Sheepdog Trials was held way back in 1898, and by 1901, it was attracting crowds in excess of 3,000.
