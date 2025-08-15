Local therapist launches Therapeutic Book Club to help people feel seen, heard, and connected

A Heanor-based counsellor and psychotherapist has launched The Self-Help Bookshelf, a therapeutic book club offering people in the community a safe and inspiring space to grow.

Founded by local therapist Emma Kenmuir, the group meets over eight weeks to read and explore self-help books that spark meaningful discussion. The Self-Help Bookshelf blends the joy of shared reading with the depth of therapeutic reflection, focusing on conversation, insight, and genuine connection.

Each week, members reflect on what resonates, what feels challenging, and how the ideas show up in their everyday lives.

“It’s a space for slowing down, tuning in, and exploring meaningful ideas together,” says Emma. “It’s not just about reading, but about how these ideas land with us and how we want to live them—always grounded in the present moment.”

Emma Kenmuir - Qualified counsellor and Psychotherapist

The first group has been reading The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown, sparking heartfelt conversations about courage, compassion, belonging, and embracing imperfection.

“I find the two most healing words in the world are ‘me too’—that moment of knowing you’re not alone, of finding your tribe,” Emma shares.

While the group is deeply supportive, it’s not designed for deep trauma processing. Some members attend alongside their own one-to-one therapy, and having that additional support can complement and enrich their personal therapy journey. Clear boundaries are kept to ensure the space remains safe, focused, and distinct from individual therapy.

“What we’re doing at The Self-Help Bookshelf is quieter,” says Emma. “It’s about learning together, reflecting honestly, and holding space for each other with care and curiosity. It’s been beautiful to see people grow, feel inspired, and put their insights into action.”

Members have described the experience as:

“A heartfelt, meaningful experience. It’s helped me find the courage to show up as my authentic, imperfect self and feel okay with that. The group’s gentle support and thoughtful conversations have made me feel deeply seen and heard.”

“Before joining, I didn’t realise how much I needed a space like this… somewhere to pause, reflect, and connect with others. Each week felt like a little exhale. I always left feeling lighter and more grounded.”

The next round begins 26 August 2025, reading Brené Brown’s Daring Greatly, which explores vulnerability and courage in relationships, work, and life. The group runs at an accessible community rate, with details available online.

For more information or to book a place, visit therapywithemma.co.uk/self-help-bookshelf, email [email protected], or call/text 07538 900221.