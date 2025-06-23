Local theatre group win prestigious awards

By Stephen Proctor
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 19:01 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
Some of the cast performing 'One Day More'placeholder image
Some of the cast performing 'One Day More'
Inspirations Theatre Company, based in Chesterfield, scoop 2 awards at this years NODA East Midlands regional awards ceremony!

Inspirations sold out 2024 production of Les Miserables won Best Youth Production whilst Matt Alsop, playing Jean Val Jean, won Outstanding Individual Youth Performance. Furthermore, Leighton Hendon, playing Inspector Javert also received a nomination for Outstanding Individual Youth Performance. This caps a fantastic month for the established theatre company who recently premièred the cult classic Xanadu to a 4 night sold out crowd.

Inspirations Creative Director Joshua Mason, who collected the Best Youth Production award on behalf of the cast, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having two out of the three best youth performers in the district both being part of Inspirations is such an honour... we couldn't be more proud of them, the whole cast and creative team behind last years inaugural production by our Intervarsity Group- who are now officially award winners!"

Don't miss your chance to catch Matt, Leighton and the rest of award winning group in their upcoming production of '13 - The Musical' - tickets are on sale NOW at www.ticketsource.co.uk/InspoTheatre

Related topics:ChesterfieldEast Midlands
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice