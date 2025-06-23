Local theatre group win prestigious awards
Inspirations sold out 2024 production of Les Miserables won Best Youth Production whilst Matt Alsop, playing Jean Val Jean, won Outstanding Individual Youth Performance. Furthermore, Leighton Hendon, playing Inspector Javert also received a nomination for Outstanding Individual Youth Performance. This caps a fantastic month for the established theatre company who recently premièred the cult classic Xanadu to a 4 night sold out crowd.
Inspirations Creative Director Joshua Mason, who collected the Best Youth Production award on behalf of the cast, said:
"Having two out of the three best youth performers in the district both being part of Inspirations is such an honour... we couldn't be more proud of them, the whole cast and creative team behind last years inaugural production by our Intervarsity Group- who are now officially award winners!"
Don't miss your chance to catch Matt, Leighton and the rest of award winning group in their upcoming production of '13 - The Musical' - tickets are on sale NOW at www.ticketsource.co.uk/InspoTheatre