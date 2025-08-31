Local teen Billie takes on inflatable run to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust

A courageous local teenager, Billie Williams, is set to take on the 2.5k Inflatable UK Run in Bakewell this September, alongside her mum, to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

This year, I’m taking on the 2.5k Inflatable Run in Bakewell with my mum, bouncing, climbing, and sliding my way around giant obstacles, all for an amazing cause: Teenage Cancer Trust.

Billie, who has bravely faced her own cancer journey, is determined to give back to the charity that supported her and countless other young people during treatment. Teenage Cancer Trust provides specialist nurses, youth workers, and unique hospital units designed to help teenagers feel supported and understood at one of the toughest times of their lives.

“Teenage Cancer Trust was there for me when I needed them most,” said Billie. “Now I want to do something to help other young people going through the same journey.”

The Inflatable Run is a 2.5k course packed with giant obstacles, slides, and challenges, which Billie and her mum will tackle together. Their goal is to raise both awareness and vital funds to ensure more teenagers with cancer receive the care and support they need.

How the community can help:

Donate to Billie’s GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/64efec8e

Share her story across social media to inspire others

Cheer her on at the event or online with messages of support

Local residents, schools, and businesses are encouraged to rally behind Billie’s efforts and help her turn every bounce on the inflatable course into hope for young people facing cancer.