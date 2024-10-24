Local social media star Spudman backs Derby’s largest Santa Run in support of local hospital charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spudman (Ben Newman) is rallying his followers to join the Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity’s Santa Run on 8th December at Markeaton Park. Spudman and his wife, Sarah, who is affectionately known as Spudwife, have teamed up with the charity to help promote this festive 5k run.

Spudman, who has received care at Derby & Burton Hospitals, knows firsthand the value the charity brings to patients. "I'm urging everyone to get involved and participate in the Derby Santa Run. It’s a chance for the community to come together, enjoy a fun day out, and support a cause that means so much to me.

"As a patient, I’ve witnessed the charity's incredible efforts to improve patient care. I hope to join the race myself and raise funds for a new renal caravan so patients can go on holiday and still receive dialysis," said Spudman.

Organised by Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity, in partnership with eight local charities, the event is open to all ages, including children and even dogs! Participants will receive a free Santa suit and can choose to run, walk, or dance their way through the festive course. Along the route, runners can enjoy live music, a brass band, hot food, and festive surprises. The hospital charity’s mascot, Lambie, will also be on hand to meet participants!

Take part in the Derby Santa Run Sunday, 8th December at Markeaton Park www.thederbysantarun.co.uk

Jill Matthews, Chief Officer of Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity, expressed her thanks to Spudman and Spudwife for their involvement. “We are thrilled to have Spudman and his wife supporting our Derby Santa Run at Markeaton Park in December. We hope to see hundreds of participants, from children to adults and even their dogs, come together to support our charity and the work of our eight charity partners. We hope that day will be a real opportunity to celebrate the festive season, whilst giving back to some really important causes.”

To sign up, visit the event’s official website at thederbysantarun.co.uk, where participants can purchase tickets, view the course map, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

Attendees can choose to run purely for fun or raise money for Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity or any of the eight partner charities, including:

Friends of the Baby Unit (FOBU)

Safe and Sound

Me&Dee

Rebuild

The Derbyshire Cricket Foundation

UmbrellaYMCA

DerbyshireLove4LifeTickets are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for children under 16. Dogs can join for free, with optional dog bandanas available for £3.

For a day filled with festive cheer and community spirit, join the Derby Santa Run this December and help support important local causes!

For more information, please contact: Marketing Team, Derby & Burton Hospitals Charity Email: [email protected]