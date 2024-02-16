Local organisations urged to join the Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge at the upcoming Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisations across the region have signed up to take part in the challenge which is a great way for local businesses, schools or groups to join together, get active and raise money for local charities.

To register, each team must have a minimum of 6 participants that are taking part in any of the three events over the weekend: the Nuzest Chesterfield 5K Challenge, Veezu Fun Run or Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K.

Businesses and organisations who have signed up for the Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge, include Redbrik Estate Agents, Pronto Paints, Chesterfield Borough Council, Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood, Chapter II, Veezu, North Derbyshire Running Club, Mortgage 1st, Banner Jones and St Peter & St Paul School.

Pronto Paints

David Beckford, managing director of Pronto Paints, said: “It’s fantastic to sponsor the Wellbeing Challenge once again at this year’s Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K.

“We have sponsored the challenge for many years, and it is an event we look forward to being involved in each year.

“The challenge enables local businesses and organisations to team up and put their health and wellbeing at the forefront of their mind, as well as allowing for a bit of friendly competition which is always great fun to see.”

John Timms, event director, said: “We’re so pleased that Pronto Paints have returned as sponsors of the Wellbeing Challenge for 2024.

“They have been long-standing supporters of the event, and their involvement is always integral to its success. The challenge always adds a fun but importantly recognises the good work that organisation and groups are doing to recognise the importance of encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for all”