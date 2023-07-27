Local housebuilder encourages Derbyshire youngsters to ‘please play here’

Redrow East Midlands is hosting a free event at Hackwood Grange, in Mickleover, from 10am-5.30pm on Saturday 5 August.

Aimed at inspiring children to play more and encourage residents to connect with each other, the event will give youngsters the opportunity to try a range of classic outdoor games, including giant Jenga, giant connect four and tennis. There will also be free ice creams available to the first 100 visitors – a treat not to be missed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director at Redrow’s East Midlands, added: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this special event at Hackwood Grange. Here at Redrow East Midlands all of our developments are thoughtfully designed to be as play-friendly as possible, with wider streets and cul-de-sacs – and Hackwood Grange is no exception. With a dedicated area for play and plenty of open spaces, this really is the ideal place for children to grow, learn and explore.

Redrow East Midlands is encouraging youngsters to 'please play here' Photo: Redrow

“We’re proud to be setting the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play and look forward to welcoming playmakers of all ages!”

Down the road, Redrow East Midlands’ Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, and The Nook, in Etwall, are offering youngsters free play packs for a limited time during the summer holidays. The packs, which are designed to inspire youngsters to play more and encourage residents to connect with each other, contain classic childhood games including a frisbee, chalk and a yoyo.

Placemaking and the concept of play is a key priority at all Redrow developments, with designated open spaces, play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live. To find out more about Redrow’s approach to Playmaking and the events coming up near you please visit: https://www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-midlands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad