Local filmmaker's Indie Film "Charlotte" premieres at FrightFest
FrightFest is the UK's biggest horror festival and this year it celebrates it's 25th anniversary in London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
For Martin and Georgia, this premiere is the culmination of years of effort, creativity, and collaboration.
Alan Jones (festival co-founder) wrote that the film is "The most provocative and compelling sensation of this year’s FrightFest line-up. Edgy to the point of being extremely upsetting".
Synopsis:
In the dead of night, Charlotte, a young girl, appears at Roy's doorstep, fleeing from her abusive father. Despite a few too many drinks, Roy reluctantly offers her shelter for the night. What begins as a simple act of kindness, soon evolves into a complex relationship as Charlotte's stay extends beyond a single night. As the days pass and Charlotte's trust in Roy deepens, tension mounts as the audience is left to ponder the true nature of their connection. With each startling revelation, the line between protector and predator blurs, leading you to question if they are who they seem.
The movie is set to premiere on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26th at 1:30pm at the West End Odeon.
