Live Performance - 'A Show of Hands' by Bill Varnam

Join us at the National Holocaust Museum on 22nd June at 1pm for A Show of Hands, an experience of storytelling and song by the talented Bill Varnam of Broken Instruments.

People can turn their hands to the most amazing things, whether that be in producing Inspirational artwork, or performing wonderful works of music; but most importantly, in performing acts of kindness. Sadly, you don’t have to look very far back in history to find examples of the harm, and hatred that human hands can inflict, and of course, such things are still happening around the world today. People continue to be singled out simply because of who they are, what they represent, or what they believe.

A Show of Hands is an experience of storytelling and song. For the most part, the performance centres on events which took place in 1930s Europe and reflects the popular music of the time with original songs. There are all kinds of music, all kinds of art, and all kinds of people. A Show of Hands puts a spotlight on the lives of a handful of lesser known, but worthy individuals who have, in their own ways, helped to make the world a kinder, happier and better place.

Book your ticket at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/live-performance-a-show-of-hands-by-bill-varnam