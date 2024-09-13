Live music events near Chesterfield
Despite the incring trend that content is consumed online, we believe that going-out should play a main role in our social life. Being with friends and meeting new people while listening to Live Music, is our way how to spend Saturday Night Out.
To be inclusive venue, the music events we organise, consists of Tribute Acts and Bands of different genres from boy-bands, rock, soul to pop-idols. Meeting people's expectation to attend high quality shows, our Tribute Acts are always TOP UK's Bands (some of them actually No1 UK's Tribute Acts) but the entrance is no more than £15. That position our venue as a place where you get a great value for your money.
The tickets are selling very fast and the first Live Music Event you can still purchase tickets for is Beyond Madness - Tribute to Madness, on 26th October.
Moving forward to festive period, there are tickets available for Christmas Parties with Live Music in December. Those are highly popular by larger groups, co-workers or as a part of office parties.
To purchase tickets online and see the full list of events visit our website www.ticketsource.co.uk/eckington-civic-centre
For bookings and enquiries call 01246 432770 or email [email protected]
